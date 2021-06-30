Smiths News plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SNWS opened at GBX 44.73 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.70 ($0.61). The firm has a market cap of £110.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

