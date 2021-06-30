Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Shares of SLTTF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.