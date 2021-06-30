Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Shares of SLTTF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

