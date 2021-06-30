Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $18.96 million and $543,315.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00145667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00177616 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,810.72 or 1.00058272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

