Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 127.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.