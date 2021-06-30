Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 4.79% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of QQD opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

