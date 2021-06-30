SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

