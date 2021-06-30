Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 169.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 294.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.