Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock.
Siegfried stock opened at $912.00 on Tuesday.
About Siegfried
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.