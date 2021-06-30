Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock.

Siegfried stock opened at $912.00 on Tuesday.

Get Siegfried alerts:

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.