Short Interest in Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Decreases By 75.0%

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Walker Lane Exploration stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Walker Lane Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Walker Lane Exploration alerts:

About Walker Lane Exploration

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Lane Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Lane Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.