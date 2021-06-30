Short Interest in Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Decreases By 75.0%

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Walker Lane Exploration stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Walker Lane Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Walker Lane Exploration
