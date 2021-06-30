Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Rises By 650.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VOSSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vossloh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank began coverage on Vossloh in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

