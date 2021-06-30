Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declines By 60.5%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

USDP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. USD Partners has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.54.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

