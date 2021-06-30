Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Drops By 50.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UPCHY stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $132.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
