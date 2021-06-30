Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 50.0%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TranSwitch stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TranSwitch has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

