Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 50.0%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TranSwitch stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TranSwitch has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
TranSwitch Company Profile
