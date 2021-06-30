Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Rises By 4,100.0%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of EHGRF stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Star Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

