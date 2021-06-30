Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Expands By 204.8%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SYNL stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.55. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synalloy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

