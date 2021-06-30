Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declines By 66.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on ZPTAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

