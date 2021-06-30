Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declines By 66.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on ZPTAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

