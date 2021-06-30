Short Interest in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Increases By 196.8%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 196.8% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.