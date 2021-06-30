Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Decreases By 82.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the May 31st total of 406,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

