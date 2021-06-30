Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Drops By 57.4%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,014.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PMMAF traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.59. Puma has a 12-month low of $74.85 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

