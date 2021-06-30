Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declines By 75.6%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $134,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

