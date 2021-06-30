Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declines By 75.6%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
