Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Increases By 1,800.0%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $531.61 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.