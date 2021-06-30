Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Grows By 1,366.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDA stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

