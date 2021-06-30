Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Grows By 1,366.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVDA stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09.
About Iveda Solutions
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.