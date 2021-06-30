Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Decreases By 78.6%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,767,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,204,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,696,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90.

