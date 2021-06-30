Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 763.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a growth of 763.0% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

