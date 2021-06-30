Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declines By 64.3%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0896 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

