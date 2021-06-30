Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Increases By 142.0%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

