Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 2,850.0%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

