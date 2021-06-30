Short Interest in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Decreases By 74.3%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFPH opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.