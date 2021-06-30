Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Rises By 775.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,624,600 shares, a growth of 775.8% from the May 31st total of 1,555,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 13-10 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.