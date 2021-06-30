Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Increases By 223,900.0%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 223,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of CYYHF stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

