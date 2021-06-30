Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 878.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 878.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.06%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.