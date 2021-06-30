Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Decreases By 58.3%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

