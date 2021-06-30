Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Increases By 11,433.3%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 11,433.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.16.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.