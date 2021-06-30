Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Increases By 11,433.3%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 11,433.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.16.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
