Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Increases By 11,433.3%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 11,433.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.16.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.