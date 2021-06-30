Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Declines By 79.0%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BOXS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About BoxScore Brands
