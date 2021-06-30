Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Grows By 788.0%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 788.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BK Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.32. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

