Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Rises By 159.7%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 280,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,388. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

