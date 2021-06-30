Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Increases By 958.3%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.
About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
