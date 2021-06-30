Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Increases By 958.3%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

