Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Drops By 89.1%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20.
American Cannabis Company Profile
