Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Drops By 89.1%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

