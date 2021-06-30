Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Declines By 63.0%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGFAF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
