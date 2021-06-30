Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases By 150.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,893. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

