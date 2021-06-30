Shivom (OMX) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.