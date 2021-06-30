Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00014920 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2.48 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00143819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00177317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,929.58 or 1.00292780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

