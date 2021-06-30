Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 21,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sharp stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHCAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.