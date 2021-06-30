Shard Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,202.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $7,202.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

