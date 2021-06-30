Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1,633.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 423.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $15,224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 258.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 174,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after buying an additional 125,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

