SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 158.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

