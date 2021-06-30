SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

