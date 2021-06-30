SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1,597.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,401,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,160,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.71 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $127.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

