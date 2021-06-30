SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,464 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $352.32 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

