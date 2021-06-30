SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 237.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

